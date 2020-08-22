Washington is allowing bowling alleys to reopen across the state under new COVID-19 guidelines as public health officials in the region reported 18 new cases of the illness Friday.
After 155 days of being closed down, bowling centers in Washington can reopen under new guidelines issued by Gov. Jay Inslee for bowling, museums and agritourism.
The guidelines include two bowlers per lane; only league play and practice for league play allowed; no spectators in phases 2 and 3; social distancing between bowlers; no sharing equipment; players cannot switch between teams during league play; 15 minutes between each user of a lane for cleaning purposes; masks must be worn; shoes, balls and finger holes must be sanitized; arcades and amusement and redemption activities closed in bowling phases 2 and 3; and bowling center restaurants and pro shops adhere to food service and retail regulations for the phase their respective county is in.
Lance Rinard of Lancer Lanes in Clarkston said he is hoping to reopen for the fall league season around Sept. 8 after Labor Day, but he needs to talk with league captains and figure out how to operate within the restrictions Inslee set.
Bowling centers around the state will reopen on their own timetables, as they focus on preparation to adhere to the state’s guidelines, said Gregory Olsen, executive director of the Washington State Bowling Proprietors Association.
“Our proprietors are taking extraordinary measures to prepare their centers for bowlers to return to the lanes,” Olsen said.
There were 18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the region that includes the five counties in north central Idaho and the three counties in southeastern Washington. Friday’s count was less than half the amount reported in the region Thursday.
“Current spread of COVID-19 continues to occur between people in social situations where people are in groups, not wearing face coverings, or practicing social distancing,” Public Health – Idaho North Central District spokeswoman Tara Macke said Friday. “Many of the cases are associated with a communal living type of situation, such as a congregant housing unit or as large extended families.”
Macke said face coverings, social distancing and “good illness technique” would reduce transmission of the disease a majority of the time had those involved in those events practiced the CDC recommendations.
“If you are going to attend any events or live in a situation where these practices are not observed, the attendance of one infectious person in the group can infect many if not all other attendees,” Macke said.
Nez Perce County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Four cases each were reported in Latah and Whitman counties and Asotin and Idaho counties each reported one new case.
There are currently 106 active cases in Nez Perce County, while 100 people have recovered from the disease and 19 have died from it.
In Latah County, there are 108 active cases and 69 people have recovered from the disease.
Idaho County reported one new case, which brings the total to 38 cases since the pandemic began. The county has 15 active cases and 23 people have recovered from it.
Nimiipuu Health reported one additional positive test from Thursday, according to spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott.
Whitman County reported four new cases, bringing its total to 142 cases since the pandemic began. All patients are said to be stable and self-isolating. Two people have been hospitalized previously in Whitman County by the disease.
Asotin County reported one new case Friday. There have been 46 cases of the disease since the pandemic began. Two people have died from it and one person was previously hospitalized because of it.
Garfield, Clearwater and Lewis counties did not report any new cases Friday.
Idaho reported 239 new cases across the state and six more deaths, bringing the Gem State’s totals to 29,359 cases and 304 deaths. As of Wednesday, Idaho reported 192 people across the state were hospitalized because of the disease and 52 were in an intensive care unit. There have been 1,233 people hospitalized in Idaho because of the disease since the pandemic began.
Washington reported 390 new cases and 13 more deaths because of COVID-19. There have been 6,469 people hospitalized in Washington because of the disease since the pandemic began.
The city of Moscow’s finance department will move to online and phone service only for utility billing service in response to COVID-19.
Because of increased cases in Latah County and with the school year move-in season beginning, in-person service at city hall for the finance department is temporarily closed, Moscow Finance Director Sarah Banks announced Friday.
Staff will be available for call-in service from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those who want to set up a new account or cancel an existing one can call (208) 883-7043 during business hours. After residents receive their first utility bill from the city, payments can be made online at www.ci.moscow.id.us or by calling (208) 883-7043. Payments can also be left at a drop box located in the city hall parking lot off Jefferson Street or at the Rosauer’s parking lot.
AAA Idaho is asking drivers to rethink the definition of school zone and act accordingly during the pandemic.
“Some students will alternate between spending time at the school building and in a remote environment at home, while others will be entirely dedicated to online learning,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. “If school isn’t happening in the usual places, it’s happening somewhere else, so drivers are going to have to be especially careful, particularly as they make their way through residential neighborhoods.”
Each year, new, inexperienced students learn about school zone safety for the first time, but none have ever experienced a global pandemic before, so kids, parents, teachers and drivers will need to team up to avoid pedestrian injuries and fatalities, Conde said.
School zone safety tips from AAA Idaho include drivers not speeding in neighborhoods and school zones; teach kids the rules of the road; follow school zone basics such as signs, flashing lights, crossing guards and signals; and try the walking school bus strategy if your child walks to school, by coordinating with other parents to have larger groups of children walk together.
Late fees will no longer be charged for overdue materials borrowed from Valnet libraries.
All overdue fines will be forgiven. Fees will still apply to lost or damaged items and will be applied to patron accounts accordingly.
The library will continue to issue reminders when due dates are approaching and when an item is overdue. Once an item is 10 or more days past the due date, no other items may be checked out and access to Overdrive/Libby, library computers, and Kanopy will be restricted until the item is returned or paid for if lost or damaged, LCLD Director Chris Sokol said.
Patrons will still be responsible for interlibrary loan fees and due dates set by the lending library because those materials are borrowed from libraries outside the Valnet consortium.
LCLD is accepting small monetary donations toward library collections and services in lieu of fines.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.