The University of Idaho will move forward with plans to construct a state-of-the-art milking parlor at its Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment following approval of the purchase of farmland in southeastern Idaho.
The purchase was approved Tuesday by the Idaho Board of Land Commissioners using funds from the November 2021 sale of 282 acres of endowment land near Caldwell no longer in use. Proceeds from the Caldwell property will be used to acquire 638 acres of farmland north of Rupert. The university’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences will use the remaining funds to construct a state-of-the-art milking parlor on that property capable of serving a 2,000-head dairy herd.
UI president Scott Green noted that agriculture remains Idaho’s number one industry, with livestock accounting for more than 60% of the state’s agricultural cash receipts.
“This facility will serve our students well, preparing them to work on the cutting edge of agribusiness and dairy sciences,” Green said.
“Economically, CAFE opens doors for UI to receive millions of dollars in grant funding for research, unleashing new ideas and innovative solutions for Idaho’s and the nation’s dairy industry.”
Idaho’s dairy industry ranks third in the nation for milk production and strongly supports UI’s CAFE project. The industry has donated more than $8.5 million to the project to date. The investment will pay dividends by integrating animal and agronomy research resulting in improved strategies for forage production and nutrient management. Research will also help develop waste management systems that create valuable byproducts like fertilizers.
Research at CAFE will also help develop strategies to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions from animals, housing areas, waste systems and in-field applications, advancing the dairy industry’s nationwide net zero initiative.
More information about the UI CAFE project is available at uidaho.edu/cafe.