Both Bovill mayoral candidates for next week’s election, Diane Holt and Sam Walker, said they want to leave behind the bickering among city officials and residents and move forward with a clean slate.
Holt was appointed to the city council by Gov. Brad Little in August and then appointed to the mayor’s position by the council. Sam Walker served as mayor for about one year before residents recalled him in May.
Holt claimed that if Walker had been doing his job as mayor, the city would not be in the “mess” it is now.
“All that they got me recalled on was false and inaccurate, and I just didn’t want to see the other candidate go unopposed,” Walker said.
Verbal altercations among residents and city officials and even an alleged physical dispute between residents have taken place in the small eastern Latah County town in the past year. Holt said a sheriff’s office deputy continues to be present for city council meetings.
“That’s pretty sad, when we have to have a deputy show up for the meetings,” she said.
Walker said in May that shortly after he was recalled, his wife received about nine hateful or threatening anonymous letters at her Washington State University job.
He said many of the town’s disagreements started with a long-running building code dispute between Camas Prairie Winery and the city.
“The first thing is, everybody’s just got to put the past in the past,” he said.
But, Walker said, that will be a tough hurdle. He said he has been involved in Bovill city government for about 3½ years, so he knows how it functions. Plus, he said he has the skills to fix broken public infrastructure.
Holt said she just wants to see residents getting along again.
“I knew when the mayor was recalled and all the council members quit, that somebody needed to step in, and I just felt if I could help the city in any way that I would do it,” she said.
Three of the four councilors resigned shortly after Walker was recalled.
“I love my little town, and I just want to see it straightened out again,” Holt said.
She said she also wants to solve the city’s serious financial problems, of which she did not provide details, make improvements to the water and sewer systems and support the businesses in town.
Michael Stradley, Lonnie Olson and incumbent Rex Cromer, who was also appointed by Little in August, are running for four-year Bovill City Council seat 1; incumbent Lisa Beyer is running for two-year city council seat 2 while Dian Brown and Chris Hays are write-in candidates for the seat; and Michael McCann is running unopposed for four-year council seat 3.
Current Councilor Rita Hall chose not to run, and Councilor Will Stokes has time left on his term.
Olson said he is running because he wants to get the city government back to when it was running smoothly and when there was no division in town. He refused to answer any other questions.
Stradley and Cromer did not respond to multiple Moscow-Pullman Daily News requests for interviews and personal information.
