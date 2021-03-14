MOSCOW — Logan Greene was 5 or 6 years old the day her older brother put a helmet on her head, strapped a life jacket around her backwards and handed her a hockey stick longer than she was tall.
The siblings went outside where Logan, shielded by makeshift padding, stood in goal, fending off hockey pucks shot by her brother and his friends before their parents realized what was happening.
“I am pretty sure they didn’t hold back,” said Logan, who is now 13 years old.
As outmatched as she was, something clicked. On Saturday, she was the only female goalie at the Palouse Women’s Adult Hockey Tournament at the Palouse Ice Rink in Moscow.
The rink’s teams are co-ed, but this weekend’s event follows a different format. It’s open to all women, including those who have never played hockey.
Organizers assign participants to teams splitting them up by ability, trying to give each team a roughly equal number of beginner and expert players. Goalies are the only men on the teams.
“Goalies are kind of hard to come by,” said Butch Fealy, a spectator who was cheering on his wife, Gen Fealy. “They’re kind of a special group of people.”
A 6-ounce hard rubber hockey puck hurtling through the air can hurt badly if it lands in the wrong place, Butch Fealy said.
“When it doesn’t hit your pads, it will probably leave some good bruises,” he said.
That potential danger is always on her mind when she skates out onto the ice, said Logan, who plays on a middle school team based at the Moscow rink.
“You never get any less terrified,” she said.
But along with that apprehension, comes something else.
“It’s really fun to stop someone from scoring a sweet goal,” Logan said. “It’s great.”
Logan’s mom, Joanne Greene, shares that same enthusiasm for hockey and was competing in the weekend tournament with her daughter.
The elder Greene got involved in the sport because of her son, Josh Greene, now 17, the same one who introduced Logan to the game and still plays.
When Logan started participating in hockey, his team needed a coach, and Joanne decided she would volunteer, because unlike Josh’s dad, she knew how to skate. A runner, she eventually began playing in adult leagues.
“I do like the workout,” Greene said. “Skating is a lot of exertion. It’s a fast game.”
The Greenes’ participation in the weekend tournament was part of an event that marked an important milestone for the Palouse Ice Rink a year into the coronavirus pandemic: It is the first tournament the rink has hosted this season, instead of having a schedule of about seven multi-match events, said Laura Wold-Morford, rink manager.
Even though the number of coronavirus cases has been dropping, Wold-Morford was taking numerous precautions.
She didn’t invite teams from outside the area, required players to wear face masks when they were in the facility, including when they were on the ice, and enter and exit just a few minutes before and after games.
“It’s tricky (for programming),” Wold-Morford said. “You have to be careful.”
