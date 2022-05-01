Annika Huff of Lewiston and Greta Boreson of Clarkston emerged as the 2023 Distinguished Young Women for their respective cities Saturday night at a combined event held at Lewiston High School.

Huff, the daughter of Mercedes and Joshua Huff, won the Lewiston competition, collecting and total of $3,700 in scholarships, including the $2,100 main prize.

Boreson, the daughter of Shaunessy and Herbert Boreson, was the winner from Clarkston, earning $3,500 in scholarship money.

Each will represent their cities in their respective state competitions

First alternates were Oluwaseyi Arogundade for Lewiston, and Sophie Henderson for Clarkston. Each earned a $1,750 scholarship.

Second alternates were Maddilynne Jackson of Lewiston and Madeline Walkup, each earning $1,500.

The winners of the individual competitions are as follows:

Spirit of Clarkston ($600) — Samantha Hudgins.

Spirit of Lewiston ($600) — Rachel Sheppard.

Fitness ($400) — Ashlynn Skinner and Patience Rose, Lewiston; Boreson and Aliyah McMillan, Clarkston.

Self Expression ($400) — Huff and Rose, Lewiston; Henderson and Boreson, Clarkston.

Talent ($500) — Arogundade and Hali Vanhorn, Lewiston; Mia Bunce and Hailey Mendenhall, Clarkston.

Interview ($600) — Huff and Rose, Lewiston; Boreson and Zoe Ripley, Clarkston.

Scholastic ($600) — Huff and Arogundade, Lewiston; Henderson and Walkup, Clarkston.

