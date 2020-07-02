GRANGEVILLE — The organizers of this year’s Border Days Rodeo and celebration here said they are doing everything possible to keep people safe during the event that runs today, Friday and Saturday.
“We’re trying to accomodate people for this COVID-19 deal,” said Brad Arnzen, spokesman for the Border Days committee. “We’re giving them the best chance we can to protect themselves.”
That includes placing hand-washing and sanitizer stations along the parade route, as well as the rodeo grounds. People handling money, food and concessions will be wearing face coverings and gloves.
Arnzen said there’s not much organizers can do to enforce social distancing, “but it’s up to them. The event is completely outside and I think we’re going to be fine. If those things concern you, don’t go. It’s certainly your choice. But we’re doing the best we can to give them a chance to protect themselves.”
The annual event typically draws more than a thousand people along Main Street each day for the parade and Super Egg Toss, and the rodeo venue seats about 3,000 people. This year’s organizers are expecting a larger-than-usual turnout of rodeo fans and contestants because most rodeos in Oregon and Washington have been shut down because of the pandemic.
Arnzen said as of last week, cowboy entries were about 40 percent higher than usual.
“This year we should have over 300 (Idaho Cowboy Association) professionals, and with the locals, that’s over 350,” he said.
“There are definitely some pro guys here that are pretty darn famous. Some of them have been in the (National Finals Rodeo). And they’re all going to be here and some of their families as well.”
That is likely to make accommodations more difficult, but Arnzen said that’s a problem every year anyway.
“In our arena, parking is at a premium, but we have areas where they can set up. We’ll make sure and help out all we can.”
The total purse this year is $13,800 and Gold Buckle Rodeo of Roosevelt, Wash., will provide the stock. The announcer is Lee Daggett, of Enterprise, Ore.
The rodeo is set to start at 6 p.m. today through Saturday. Friday will be family night, where parents and minor children can get into the rodeo for $30.
General admission prices are $15 for ages 12 and older; $5 for ages 6 to 12 and free for those younger than 6.
Other events include Art in the Park, Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; a calf scramble all three days of the rodeo for children age 12 and under; a wild horse race all three days; street sports all three days beginning at 9 a.m.; a street dance, Friday, 6 p.m.; a free car show, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and fireworks at the Grangeville High School football field beginning at 10 p.m. Saturday.
