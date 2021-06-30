GRANGEVILLE — Although Dennis L. Albers was a member of the Border Days Rodeo committee for 30 years, he was never a contestant in the rodeo — at least not officially.
There was that time he was standing inside the arena keeping score during the bull riding contest.
“I had a bull after me,” Albers recalled recently, sitting in the cool shade of a maple tree at his Grangeville home.
“He was right after me and it’s amazing what adrenaline can do. I jumped and my feet landed on the second board (from the top of the chute fence). In fact, I was high enough I almost tipped over the other side. It was terrifying. They could just mash you right against those chutes.”
Most of the time, however, being part of the engine that has made Border Days operate for 110 years was not that dangerous, although it’s always been exciting. He served on the committee for 30 years beginning in the early 1980s before retiring. This year, Albers will serve as the celebration’s grand marshal.
“It’s really an honor,” he said. “After 30 years, you don’t move as rapidly as you used to and I thought it was time to not get hurt. I don’t think I could jump any more to the second to the top rung.”
Albers grew up around Nezperce and Lewiston, where he graduated from high school and where he also met his wife, Margaret.
He attended the University of Idaho and earned an undergraduate degree in chemistry and a law degree. After law school, Albers worked for Lewiston attorney Paul C. Keeton for a year before moving to Grangeville in 1973 to work as the assistant under former Prosecutor Bill Taylor.
When Taylor retired in 1976, Albers was elected to the position and served four two-year terms until 1984. During that time, he tried a number of notable cases, including murder trials against Mark and Bryan Lankford, of Texas, who were convicted by juries of the 1983 murders of U.S. Marine Capt. Robert Bravence and his wife, Cheryl Bravence.
Albers also worked as city attorney for several municipalities in Idaho and Lewis counties, and he and Margaret owned Idaho County Title Co. until 2005.
When he wasn’t practicing law, Albers found himself drawn to the country life.
“When you’re a sole practitioner, it’s a little easier to get some time off to do things,” he said. And rodeoing has always been in his blood.
“I’ve always been a horse guy; I’ve always had horses. My dad was a rodeo cowboy.”
His father, Henry, who operated a dairy farm near Nezperce, died when Albers was 6 years old. Later his mother, Lois, married Dick Rivers, of Lewiston, and the family operated the Hells Canyon mail route.
Being on the Border Days committee is a year-round job. Planning for the next year begins almost as soon as the current rodeo wraps up, but Albers said he always enjoyed the camaraderie of the people he worked with.
One of his proudest accomplishments was the construction of the stage at one end of the arena where musical performances — sometimes with big-name entertainers — take place after the rodeo. One of the first of those performers was country music star Mark Chesnutt, who drew a crowd of 2,400 people.
“I liked that probably as well as anything,” Albers said.
The rodeo, which bills itself as the oldest continuous rodeo in Idaho, has changed a lot over the years.
“Border Days crowds are great, but it’s an amateur show,” Albers said. “They’re younger cowboys, many are locals, and they’re not pros.
“When I was a kid we would come over, and Grangeville at that time was still a (Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association) rodeo. When I was growing up, my folks were friends with Rex Dyer — he was the pro-voice of Grangeville Border Days and he had a fabulous voice. He owned the Sunset Motel in Clarkston, which is still there. And when Rex came to Grangeville to do the rodeo and do all the things that people do during rodeos, I occasionally had to go babysit that motel.”
The stock contractors have always provided good rough stock for the shows, even though it’s an amateur rodeo. Albers said a few of the horses that were ridden at Border Days also made it to the National Rodeo Finals in Reno, Nev.
Because of the number of rodeos over the Fourth of July holiday, cowboys usually stop in Grangeville for only one show and then move on.
“When I was a kid coming to the pro rodeo shows,” Albers said, “cowboys would come to all three shows. Now it’s just one (show) and they travel all the time. There’s a whole bunch of rodeos on the Fourth of July and a whole bunch of amateur rodeos, so Grangeville is a little hard to get to if you want to try to make a circuit to get to the others. So it’s been difficult lately to keep the purse up so you attract the cowboys that had to come that extra distance.”
The added purse, which is $13,800 this year, is collected through donations, ads and fundraising by the committee. That, along with entry fees, is divided among the top competitors in each event.
Albers noted that because of the huge size of the rodeo arena, it’s not immediately noticeable that the calf chutes, located on the south side of the arena, are about 6 feet higher than the bucking chutes on the other end.
“You don’t notice the drop, so when the calves come out that end they have a downhill run. The horses have to buck uphill a little bit. It certainly gives the calves an advantage.”
It’s the Grangeville Lions Club that sponsors the hugely popular Super Egg Toss the three mornings of the celebration. But Border Days committee members help pass out the eggs to the competitors, which normally total 1,000 or more each day.
“It’s a wonderful thing,” Albers said of the egg toss. “My grandkids like that the best of anything when they come from Sacramento and Salt Lake.”
As grand marshal, Albers will ride in the parade each day on a borrowed horse.
“I don’t trust mine,” he said. “I haven’t been on her for a while. The last time I was on that big gray mare, it was a windy day and a (plastic bag) came rolling down the street end on end, and she had a stroke. And I almost had a stroke.”
This year, he added, “I’ve got two metal hips. So my doctor said, ‘Be careful.’”
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.
Border Days schedule
Border Days activities kick off Thursday with family night at the rodeo at 6 p.m. Cost for parents and minor children is $40 for the whole family. Regular admission is $15 for adults; $5 for children younger than age 12 and free for those younger than 6.
On Friday, the cowboy breakfast at the Masonic Lodge will be served from 9-11 a.m. Street sports, including the Super Egg Toss, begin on Main Street at 9 a.m. and rodeo slack starts at the arena at 10 a.m. Cost of admission to the rodeo is $5.
There will be parades Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which begin each day at 2 p.m., and the rodeo is scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. each day. There will be no rodeo Sunday.
Other activities on Saturday include Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a street dance from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Sunday events include a firecracker fun run beginning at 8 a.m., Camas Prairie Cruisers show and shine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and fireworks at the Grangeville High School football field starting at 10 p.m.