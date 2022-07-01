Border Days returns, but attendance may be lacking

GRANGEVILLE — High fuel prices have knocked back the number of cowboys planning to ride in this weekend’s Border Days Rodeo in Grangeville.
Wade Peterson, chairman of the Border Days committee said contestant numbers are down for today’s and Sunday’s performances. Saturday’s show is expected to be the biggest of the three.
“A lot of it this year had to do with fuel prices,” Peterson said. “Just from what I’ve heard, a lot of guys are taking this year off to see what fuel prices do and next year, hopefully, will be a big year.”
As of Thursday, there were about 250 local and Idaho Cowboy Association contestants registered for the rodeo, which begins at 6 p.m. today through Sunday. Ticket prices are $15 for adults; $5 for children under 12 and free for those age 6 and under.
Border Days Rodeo, which is a popular stop for cowboys making the busy July Fourth rodeo circuit, often draws more than 300 cowboys in ordinary years. Billed as the oldest rodeo in Idaho, the committee is offering $13,800 in added purse this year, which will be divided among the top competitors in each event.
Even though fuel prices have hit travelers hard, Peterson said there are no other price increases planned for the rodeo and celebration. Attendance for the event, including community activities downtown Saturday through Monday, is forecast to remain high.
“We’re still expecting to have big crowds,” he said.
The 11-member Border Days committee works year-round to plan and prepare for the three-day rodeo. Each year, the committee aims to make small improvements to the rodeo grounds to accommodate the contestants and the audience.
“We built some new fence around our bullpen this year and we’ve had to have a bunch more sand (in the arena) due to the wet spring we had,” Peterson said.
The committee also upgraded the sign hangers for advertisers above the bucking chutes.
Other than that, things are pretty much the same, he said.
Ben Paul, of Grangeville, a former Border Days committee member who has served in various roles in the community, will be grand marshal of the event. Emma Roach, a Grangeville High School graduate, is queen of the rodeo royalty.
Gold Buckle Rodeo, of Roosevelt, Wash., is providing the rodeo stock.
The Super Egg Toss on Grangeville’s Main Street is a magnet for people of all ages looking to take in some fun. Last year, more than 3,000 people participated in the event.
Activities begin today with an art show, sale and demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge followed by the rodeo at 6 p.m. Live music by American Bonfire will be performed after the rodeo in the arena.
Saturday’s events include the cowboy breakfast at the Masonic Lodge served from 6-11 a.m. all three days. Street sports and the egg toss begin at 9 a.m. and rodeo slack at the rodeo ground will begin at 10 a.m.
The main street parade starts at 2 p.m. all three days and various art and food booths will be open at Pioneer Park throughout the weekend.
Sunday’s activities include a cornhole tournament at Green Acres Nursery at 10 a.m. and a free appreciation barbecue for veterans and their families from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Veterans Center.
A kiddies parade will be held Monday at 11 a.m. followed by the main parade at 2 p.m. Fireworks will be displayed at the Grangeville High School football field starting at 10 p.m.
Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.