Danny Schwartz holds his grandson Nash Pletcher, 8 months, in his arms in the food cart area of Border Days in Grangeville on Friday. Ryan Heitzman laughs as he scoops his daughter Paisley Heitzman, 4, up into his arms as they walk downtown during Border Days in Grangeville. Events continue today and include Art in the Park, a rodeo with a calf scramble for children ages 12 and younger and a wild horse race, a free car show and fireworks at the Grangeville High School football field at 10 tonight.
Recommended for you
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region