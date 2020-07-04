Danny Schwartz holds his grandson Nash Pletcher, 8 months, in his arms in the food cart area of Border Days in Grangeville on Friday. Ryan Heitzman laughs as he scoops his daughter Paisley Heitzman, 4, up into his arms as they walk downtown during Border Days in Grangeville. Events continue today and include Art in the Park, a rodeo with a calf scramble for children ages 12 and younger and a wild horse race, a free car show and fireworks at the Grangeville High School football field at 10 tonight.

