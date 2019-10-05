Borah Symposium focuses on ‘climate and conflict’

Climate and conflict will take center stage during this year’s University of Idaho Borah Symposium scheduled for next week in Moscow.
Chairman of the Borah Foundation Committee Florian Justwan said the symposium’s purpose is to explore the causes of war and the conditions to establish a lasting peace.
“Few contemporary issues have larger effects on these outcomes than climate change,” said Justwan, who is also an assistant professor in the department of politics and philosophy.
This year’s keynote speaker will be Samantha Power, who served as a senior adviser and special assistant to President Barack Obama. Power was the 28th U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, from 2013-17. Her office focused on issues like United Nations reform, religious freedom, women’s and LGBT rights, refugees, human trafficking and democracy.
The Pulitzer Prize winner is an academic, author, political critic and diplomat, who in 2016 was named the 41st most powerful woman in the world by Forbes. Power also was awarded the 2015 Barnard Medal of Distinction and the 2016 Henry A. Kissinger Prize.
She’ll headline the symposium with a talk at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Other speakers during the three-day event that starts Monday will include the former executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme and a senior strategist at the Center for Climate and Security.
“While the issue of climate change has been at the center of many international summits over the past few years, the substantial effect of the changing climate on global conflict has not received enough public attention,” Justwan said. “This year’s symposium will highlight a number of different mechanisms by which climate change fuels conflict both within and across countries.”
Each year, the symposium has brought together world leaders, diplomats, scholars and activists to discuss current problems around the world and to offer solutions.
The schedule for the Borah Symposium is as follows:
Monday, 4 p.m., International Ballroom, Pitman Center: Plenary address on climate and conflict by Sherri Goodman, senior strategist at the Center for Climate and Security.
Tuesday, 12:30 p.m., Vandal Ballroom, Pitman Center: “Considerations on the U.S. Navy and Climate Change in the Arctic,” by Capt. Shaun C. McAndrew, commanding officer of the University of Idaho-Washington State University Navy ROTC detachment.
Tuesday, 7 p.m., International Ballroom, Pitman Center: “Food, Climate and Conflict,” by Ertharin Cousin, former executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme.
Wednesday, 7 p.m., International Ballroom, Pitman Center: Keynote address by Samantha Power, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
