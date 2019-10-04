A number of residents of the Lewiston Orchards reported hearing a loud boom and shaking Thursday afternoon, which was apparently caused by blasting at a gravel pit near the airport.
Atlas Sand and Rock, hired by a company called ARI, was drilling and blasting rock at a gravel pit off of Sixth Street near the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, said Atlas Operations Manager Tim Jasper.
Jasper said local authorities and some nearby businesses were warned about the impending explosion prior to the event, which happened about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.