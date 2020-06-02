ASOTIN — Bond was set at $500,000 Monday for a 57-year-old former Clarkston man who is accused of numerous felony child sex crimes that reportedly occurred in Asotin County between 1999 and 2005.
Timothy W. Minear, of Columbia, Tenn., has been charged with 20 sex crimes against a boy younger than the age of 12, including first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation. The child was between the ages of 6 and 11 during the five-year time period.
Minear, who was taken from Tennessee late last week, made his first court appearance Monday via video link from the Asotin County Jail, where he is now in custody. Public defender Nicholas George, of Walla Walla, was appointed to represent the defendant.
Prosecutor Ben Nichols filed the charges last month following an investigation by the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee authorities.
In a written statement to police, Minear, who previously worked as a kindergarten teacher at Beacon Christian School in Lewiston, said he began molesting boys in 1984. He said he knew what he was doing was wrong, but the “desire” kept him going, according to court documents.
Minear’s next court appearance is set for June 15, when he will be formally arraigned.