ASOTIN — A Clarkston man accused of severely beating a woman along Snake River Road is being held in jail on a $250,000 bond.
Zachary J. Fanjul, 31, made his first court appearance Thursday in Asotin County Superior Court. He is charged with two second-degree assaults in connection with an incident that sent a 29-year-old woman to the hospital earlier this week.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie is handling the case on behalf of the state, and attorney Scott Chapman has been appointed to represent Fanjul. His arraignment is slated for April 18.