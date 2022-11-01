The Nez Perce County commissioners voted unanimously Monday to move forward with a commitment to finance construction of a new county courthouse.
The commissioners approved a resolution to issue certificates of participation — similar to bonds — for $45 million to be paid over 30 years. Annual repayment of the loan would be $2.85 million, or a total of about $86 million by the end of the loan term.
Although several of the county elected officials who attended Monday’s meeting agreed the current century-old courthouse is outdated, dysfunctional and a safety liability, Commissioner Doug Havens also lamented that the county is obligating itself at a time of rising interest rates and inflation.
“This is a big deal,” Havens said. “We’re putting the taxpayers in a $86 million (commitment). This is the same feeling I had when I bought my first house. And this is a lot more than my first house.”
Havens said the county had a window of opportunity early on when it could have secured financing before interest rates and inflation began to soar. But officials failed to move at that time.
Havens added, however, that he believes the decision to act now is “a smart move. Down the road a lot of things could change and interest rates in a year or two could be worse.”
The commissioners agreed that to make the annual payments, department heads will have to watch their budgets carefully. Although the county has been squirreling away money since 2016 for this venture, Havens said it is still about $50,000 short for the first year’s payment.
“Of course it’s too much,” Commissioner Don Beck said of the cost. “Things are changing and if we don’t build this now, then when? We’re going to have to watch what we’re doing and make those payments but what we put up with and what we’re using now in the courthouse is old, it’s antiquated … and there are so many violations in there you can’t even start. I’m 100% for going ahead with the project. We’ll just have to watch our p’s and q’s and not ask for huge increases in departments.”
Other county officials also talked about the structural problems of the current courthouse, including leaky water pipes, electrical malfunctions, the lack of American with Disabilities Act access and security when people are moved back and forth from the courtrooms.
The courthouse, said County Prosecutor Justin Coleman, “is the second biggest liability in the county. I feel like if we don’t do this we’re going to do it later” by paying legal bills related to the building’s problems.
“I’m 100% behind this,” Coleman added.
The plan is to build a new courthouse and a separate vehicle license building on the site where the current courthouse sits. The work will be done in phases and space will be tight.
Kenaston-Leone & Keeble Group of Lewiston are the contractors and Mark Hazel with the Boise firm Lombard Conrad is the architect.
No definite start dates have been set but the commissioners have said they hope to break ground late this year or early next year.