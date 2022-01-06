ASOTIN — The bond amount for a Clarkston woman facing multiple drug charges was reduced from $40,000 to $25,000 on Wednesday in Asotin County Superior Court.
During a bond review hearing, Judge Brooke Burns reduced the bond for 51-year-old Vickie K. Phillips, who denies the accusations. She remains in custody of the Asotin County Jail.
Last month, the Quad Cities Drug Task Force arrested Phillips after a search warrant was executed at her Clarkston Heights residence. Detectives reportedly found a substantial amount of illegal narcotics and more than $30,000 in cash.
Phillips is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver. All of the felonies carry special firearm enhancements, and she is also charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Senior Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie is handling the case on behalf of the state, and Phillips is represented by attorney Richard Cuddihy. Her next court appearance is set for Jan. 24.