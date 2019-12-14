GRANGEVILLE — A preliminary hearing for a 19-year-old Grangeville man accused of felony injury to a child and aggravated battery was postponed until Thursday.
Magistrate Victoria Olds raised the bond Friday for Forrest J. Pilant from $10,000, that he previously had posted, to $25,000, and issued a no-contact order in connection with the alleged incident. According to the criminal complaint, Pilant allegedly “inflicted numerous and severe bruises” to an 18-month-old child by using force or violence that caused a subdural hemorrhage, severe bruising around the jaw, abdomen and other parts of the child’s body, between Nov. 7 and Nov. 30. These injuries affected the child’s consciousness, the complaint said, and the child was taken by Life Flight helicopter to a hospital in Spokane, where the child underwent surgery for the injuries.
Arguing for an increase in bond, Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk A. MacGregor pointed out that Pilant currently is on juvenile felony probation for vehicular manslaughter. In 2016, Pilant, then 17, pleaded guilty to felony vehicular manslaughter in connection with a July 5, 2016, single-vehicle accident 4 miles north of White Bird that resulted in the death of Jose L. Santos, 19, of Grangeville.
MacGregor also said because of Pilant’s youth and the seriousness of the current charges, he poses a flight risk. Doctors who examined the child, MacGregor said, concluded the injuries resulted from child abuse, not another cause. MacGregor argued for bail to be set at $50,000, but Olds did not accept that recommendation.
Pilant was taken into custody following Friday’s hearing at the Idaho County Courthouse.
