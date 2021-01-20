Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans set a bond of $1 million Tuesday for Demetri X. Ewing, the 16-year-old boy charged alongside his father with first-degree murder for the Jan. 8 shooting death of Samuel R. Johns in Lewiston.
Ewing appeared by video from Lewiston’s Juvenile Detention Center, where he has been held since he and Clyde K. Ewing, 42, were arrested last week. Even though he is being charged as an adult, Evans ordered that Demetri Ewing remain at the juvenile facility rather than the Nez Perce County jail because his age would require that he be isolated from the adult prisoners.
Demetri Ewing waived extradition last week from Asotin County, where Clarkston police arrested him and his father Jan. 12. Evans appointed Magar Rauch and Associates of Lewiston to represent Demetri Ewing, whose preliminary hearing will be held Jan. 27, the same day as his father.
According to court documents, the Ewings were possibly involved in a dispute over a stolen backpack and handgun with the residents of a Seventh Avenue home in Lewiston where the shooting took place. They allegedly rode bicycles from a motel in Clarkston where they were living to the residence, where they entered through a back door and restrained a woman with zip ties before killing Johns, 31, with a 9 mm handgun in his living room.
If convicted, the maximum penalties for first-degree murder in Idaho are death or life imprisonment.