The Bolt Creek fire intensified Sunday, prompting authorities to raise the evacuation level to level 2 from Skykomish to Baring, King County. Level 2 means residents should be ready to leave on short notice.

“As you may notice, there’s a lot of smoke in the sky,” Linda Lancaster, one of the public information officers with the Bolt Creek fire, said in a statement Sunday afternoon. “This hot, dry weather is causing the fire to kind of pick up in activity.”

Tags

Recommended for you