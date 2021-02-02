Bollinger group asks for city’s help

Members of the Anne Bollinger Performing Arts Center Task Force told the Lewiston City Council on Monday that the lingering possibility of demolition for the condemned historic structure is impeding fundraising efforts.
“We have approached numerous people, from a prominent family trust to a national organization, to private individuals, and the word on the street is very well known,” task force President Don Brigham said. “The building is condemned and they think it’s going to be knocked down at any time. Until we have some assurance that the building is going to stand, it’s nearly impossible to find a sane person that would want to give money to it.”
The large sandstone building on Normal Hill started its life 114 years ago as a church and spent decades as the home of the Lewiston Civic Theatre before it was condemned in 2016 when a large roof truss failed. The Civic Theatre couldn’t afford repairs, so the city took ownership of the building and secured it against trespassers to give the task force time to save it from the wrecking ball.
And while the task force hasn’t had success with fundraising, Brigham brought a new proposal to the council at Monday’s work session. He said that if the city would spend the money to fix the broken truss, the task force would commit to raising the funds to completely repair the roof. That would indefinitely stave off further deterioration, and possibly give enough time for a “white knight” to come along and save the building, Brigham said.
Public Works Director Chris Davies estimated that it would cost between $2,000 and $4,000 to hire a structural engineer to come up with a firm estimate of how much the truss repair would cost. But City Manager Alan Nygaard pointed out that it would take far more money, investigation and analysis to estimate the true costs of correcting all the building’s deficiencies so the council could compare those costs to the cost of demolition.
That cost has been estimated at around $500,000, but Davies pointed out that was just the high end. Other contractors have guessed as low as $150,000, but a true estimate won’t be known until the city sets specific demolition parameters and issues a formal request for proposals, Davies said.
Some councilors were cool to the proposal, including Bob Blakey, who has long favored demolition as the most realistic option. Short of that, he advocated for the city just declaring the building surplus and putting it on the market.
But that could be problematic because of the high cost of obtaining liability insurance for a condemned building. Brigham said the task force has explored the idea of taking ownership itself, but members aren’t willing to take that risk if they can’t afford insurance.
Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder also wondered about the proposal since the council has already committed repeatedly over the last three-plus years to hold off on demolition to give the task force time to raise funds.
The council ultimately agreed with Nygaard’s suggestion to have city staff put together a presentation on how much the city would need to spend to get accurate cost estimates for fixing each component of the building, including the roof trusses, the roof surface and the badly deteriorated exterior masonry.
