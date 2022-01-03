A 23-year-old Boise woman died from injuries sustained in a snowmobile accident Saturday near Warren, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday.
Emma Mills was fatally injured on Warren Wagon Road between Sesech Summit and Sesech Meadows at about 4:10 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office said on its Facebook page.
Because of the location, Valley County assisted by dispatching Air St. Luke’s and McCall Fire and Rescue.
The accident is still under investigation by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office and no further details were available.