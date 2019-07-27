BOISE — The city of Boise plans to remove about 150 trees near the Boise River Greenbelt as it prepares to start construction on a $46 million upgrade to its wastewater treatment plant west of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
“The city of Boise does not take any tree removal lightly,” said Colin Hickman, spokesman for the Public Works Department.
The upgrade to the Lander Street treatment plant isn’t just displacing trees. It will also slightly shift the route to the Greenbelt from its access point on Lander Street. The path curves around the border of the 22-acre plant, running along the eastern edge of the Willow Lane athletic complex.
The Greenbelt will remain open throughout construction.
Some of the trees will be cleared to make way for an access road off of Veterans Memorial Parkway that will lead to the plant. Currently, trucks and employees must navigate Lander Street, a narrow residential road, to get to the plant. Neighbors pushed for a different route to the property during construction.
These upgrades are just the first phase of a 10-year upgrade on the Lander Street plant, which has not seen any major upgrades since it was built in 1948.
The plant treats 10 million to 13 million gallons of wastewater from Boise homes and businesses every day. Within five years, the Public Works Department expects that to increase to 17 million gallons.
Hickman said it was “too early” to know the cost of the remaining two phases.