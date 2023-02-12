BOISE — Two Boise high school teachers will face penalties on their teaching certificates after they made “inappropriate” comments to students, one who wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt and another who remained seated during the Pledge of Allegiance, according to disciplinary reports obtained by the Idaho Statesman.

The Professional Standards Commission, an Idaho State Board of Education committee that regulates teacher certification, voted to reprimand Adrien Coronado, a former teacher at Timberline High School, and Robby Hindberg, a former teacher at Borah High School, Idaho EdNews first reported.