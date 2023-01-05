BOISE — An 18-year veteran of the Boise Police Department has now been involved in two shootings in the past seven months.

Sgt. Kirk Rush was identified Wednesday in a news release as the officer who shot a man walking on the Interstate 184 Connector near the Flying Wye on Tuesday. The release also identified the man shot by Rush: 48-year-old Harry Andrews, who was “walking in the traffic lanes on the freeway,” prompting a police response after several motorists called Ada County Dispatch.

