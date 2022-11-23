A police officer in southeast Boise on Monday shot and injured the suspect in an aggravated battery incident, sending the man to a hospital before he was booked into the Ada County Jail, Boise Interim Police Chief Ron Winegar said Monday night.

Boise police in a tweet said an officer-involved shooting on Monday took place in the area around East Red Cedar and East Lake Forest Drive, near the Simplot Sports Complex. Police had secured the scene as of 6:52 p.m. on Monday, according to the tweet, but encouraged the public to avoid the area.

Tags

Recommended for you