A police officer in southeast Boise on Monday shot and injured the suspect in an aggravated battery incident, sending the man to a hospital before he was booked into the Ada County Jail, Boise Interim Police Chief Ron Winegar said Monday night.
Boise police in a tweet said an officer-involved shooting on Monday took place in the area around East Red Cedar and East Lake Forest Drive, near the Simplot Sports Complex. Police had secured the scene as of 6:52 p.m. on Monday, according to the tweet, but encouraged the public to avoid the area.
Officers were searching for the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jeremy Waste, because he allegedly was involved in a felony aggravated battery incident about three days ago, Winegar told reporters at a news conference Monday night. Officers on Friday had responded to an incident on the 2000 block of East Mokena Drive, where Waste allegedly stabbed a person known to him and fled the scene, according to a Boise police news release late Monday night.
Waste did not comply when officers tried to take him into custody and threatened an officer with a knife, prompting another officer to shoot him once, Winegar said.
Officers then “provided life-saving care before paramedics arrived,” according to Boise police. The suspect was treated and released from the hospital, Winegar said, and no officers were injured.
Along with the felony aggravated battery charge, Waste was also charged with felony aggravated assault and a felony enhancement, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, according to online jail records.
“We are grateful that everyone is alive that was involved in this incident. We’re especially grateful that our officers were not injured,” Winegar told reporters.
Police held the news conference in a parking lot, near the Micron North building and South Federal Way, where roughly half-a-dozen police vehicles set up a command post. ”We are also thankful that no community members or people uninvolved in this incident were harmed.”
The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, which is made up of detectives from a number of law enforcement agencies in the county, has been activated to investigate the shooting, with the Meridian Police Department taking the lead, according to Boise police.
Winegar on Monday called it a “tragic event.”
“We know that our community cares about our residents as well as our officers,” Winegar said. “We are thankful that everybody is alive and going home tonight with the exception of the suspect, who is going to jail.”
Winegar declined to release the name of the officer who shot the suspect, but said the department would follow the protocol normally in place and release the name when “the time is appropriate.”