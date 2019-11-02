BOISE — Meeting as a group for the last time before Tuesday’s election, six of the seven Boise mayoral candidates spoke Wednesday at the University of Idaho College of Law’s Idaho Law and Justice Learning Center.
They spoke to an audience of about 35 people on topics ranging from legal issues to wildfire prevention. Mayor David Bieter was not present at the event because of a previous commitment, his campaign said. City council President Lauren McLean left about halfway through the event, saying she had to attend another panel.
The candidates started the 90-minute forum with a question about Martin v. Boise, a legal case that questions whether the city can prosecute homeless people for sleeping in public when they have nowhere else to go. Boise has asked the Supreme Court of the United States to hear its appeal in the case.
Rebecca Arnold, president of the Ada County Highway District commission, said she felt changing the penalties on the ordinance in question might be better than repealing the ordinance altogether.
“I think you have to work with individuals who are homeless and try to help them find alternatives for immediate assistance,” Arnold said, “and then, long term, look at the causes of homelessness and make sure we’re providing adequate facilities to address those.”
Former Mayor Brent Coles said he did not condone criminalizing homelessness and he felt the city should focus on the root causes of it.
McLean said she opposed ticketing because it did not represent “Boise values,” arguing things have changed since the Cooper Court homeless camp and that the city needs to develop effective partnerships to try to compassionately prevent homelessness.