COLFAX — A traffic stop early Thanksgiving morning led to the arrest of a Boise man on several counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to a news release from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.
Ronald Thiel, 51, was booked into the Whitman County Jail after his arrest. Whitman County deputies allegedly found numerous illegal substances in Thiel’s vehicle, including nonprescribed Xanax, ketamine powder, 100 psilocybin mushrooms in capsule form, 500 doses of LSD and numerous doses of MDMA tablets and ecstasy powder. Additionally, cash, scales, packaging materials and other prescription pills in unauthorized containers were located, according to the news release.
Thiel was stopped in downtown Colfax shortly after midnight last Thursday after deputies observed his vehicle make “multiple lane travel violations,” according to the news release.