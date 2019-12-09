BOISE — With two weeks to go, the Boise Bicycle Project is facing a Christmas emergency: the need for 300 dream bicycles for local children.
Using a child’s drawing and story, the Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway aims to make that common Christmas wish come true for hundreds of kids. But it needs your help.
“We planned on 500 kids, but over 700 kids turned in requests for a “dream bicycle.” Our goal is to not turn any of them away,” said Jimmy Hallyburton, founder of the Boise Bicycle Project. “Now we’re going to do everything we can to collect 300 more in the next two weeks.”
What started out as 63 donated bikes in 2007 has grown year after year as community partners — such as the Boys and Girls Club, Women’s and Children’s Alliance, Head Start day cares and school counselors — have helped the Boise Bicycle Project connect with kids.
“Our nonprofit partners have the kids draw a picture of their dream bike, and write a story, and then they give their two favorite colors, their height, their age and their story,” Hallyburton said. “The fun part is when they come here their eyes light up. They get this huge smile, and they all say ‘it’s exactly like the picture that I drew!’ ”
Hallyburton explained as the reach of the project has expanded, so has the needs of the larger community. This year, bike wishes came from as far as Notus and the Duck Valley Indian Reservation.
There are a couple of ways to help, Hallyburton said, including donating bicycles, picking up bicycles from donors and monetary donations. With the giveaway taking place Dec. 21, donations will be accepted until the last minute on the 20th. Any bike regardless of size, color or condition will be accepted.
“Most of these kids come from one car or no car households. Some of these kids have had siblings pass away, lost their bikes in a fire, or come from war torn countries were riding a bicycle in the streets wasn’t a safe thing to do,” Hallyburton said. “The ability for us to come together as a community and make this a little bit brighter and connect them to the community is such an important thing to do.”
To donate to the project, go to the Boise Bicycle Project’s location at 1027 S. Lusk St. in Boise, call (208) 429-6520, email info@boisebicycleproject.org or go to boisebicycleproject.org.