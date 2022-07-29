Boise fugitive once featured on ‘America’s Most Wanted’ caught in Canada after 21 years on the run

Louis Flood is seen sitting in a law enforcement vehicle on the day Canadian officials took him into custody.

 Brett Urano/Royal Canadian Mounted Police

A Boise man’s two decades on the run came to an end last week when Canadian law enforcement officials found him hiding out in British Columbia.

When Louis Flood was released on parole in 2001 after serving just three years of an 18-year sentence for lewd conduct with a minor younger than 16 and sexual abuse of a minor, he quickly disappeared, violating the terms of his parole. Now 77, he eluded authorities for so long that the popular television show “America’s Most Wanted” featured him in a 2011 episode, according to a news release.

