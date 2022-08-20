If I were a political adviser and not just a political reporter, I probably wouldn’t recommend that Idaho Gov. Brad Little call a special session this summer.
As the name implies, special sessions are special. They’re outside the norm. They aren’t business as usual, and often reflect a sense of urgency: Something has changed so drastically that lawmakers need to address it now, rather than waiting until January.
That doesn’t seem to apply in the current situation.
Reports indicate Little may call a special session sometime in the next few weeks. And yes, if he does, he and legislative leaders may well cite high inflation rates as the reason why they have to take action now by providing additional tax relief.
Based on conversations I’ve had, though, a more likely explanation is that they want to stick a needle in their Reclaim Idaho voodoo doll.
Given the outcome of the May primary, I think they’re also looking to cut income taxes now, while they have the votes, instead of waiting for a bunch of new lawmakers show up in January and potentially waste a $2 billion budget surplus on things like grocery tax repeals and property tax relief.
Call me a cynic.
Reclaim Idaho is the grassroots organization that sponsored the 2018 Medicaid expansion initiative, which forced a reluctant Legislature to provide expanded Medicaid services to Idaho’s working poor.
Now the group wants to force the state to spend more money on K-12 education. It’s sponsoring the Quality Education Act ballot measure, which would generate an extra $323 million per year for schools by raising taxes on corporations and the wealthiest Idahoans.
As if that isn’t bad enough (in the view of most Idaho legislators), the Quality Education Act sidesteps the Legislature’s budgeting authority by dictating that the State Board of Education gets to allocate the money.
I’ll go on record now and say there’s no way the Legislature lets that happen.
Unlike Washington, where lawmakers can’t change an initiative for two years after it’s approved, their Idaho counterparts could immediately alter all or part of the Quality Education Act, if they so choose. And I can’t imagine them allowing that portion of the act to stand, no matter how strong the voter approval. Idaho lawmakers will not give up their authority to appropriate money and set budgets.
So, what’s the plan? Call a special session and craft a voodoo doll.
Take part of the fiscal 2023 projected $2 billion budget surplus and allocate an additional $330 million for K-12 education. Provide another $80 million or so for higher education. Tell voters how much you care about education. Take a bow.
And if voters still go ahead and approve the Quality Education Act?
Include a delayed enactment clause in any education bill coming out of the special session, so it takes effect a few days after the act and supersedes its provisions.
Oh, that voodoo that you do so well.
I imagine something similar may happen with tax relief.
What I’m hearing is that lawmakers want to provide a substantial tax rebate — possibly in the neighborhood of $500 million — that would refund Idahoans a percentage of their 2021 tax payments.
In addition, they want to replace Idaho’s graduated income tax brackets with a flat tax, possibly in the range of 5.8%, that would apply to both individuals and corporations. That would be a slight reduction from the current top rate of 6%.
If such a bill were to include a delayed enactment date, it also would supersede the higher tax rate included in the Quality Education Act.
So here’s where some wimpy, hard-as-tofu, “can’t-we-all-just-get-along” political advisor — which is the kind I’d be — might want to hit the pause button and ask, “Really?”
If you want to enact a flat tax, fine, make the argument. I personally like the idea. But there’s no reason it has to happen during a special session.
The only rationale for addressing the issue this summer is that there’s going to be substantial turnover in the Legislature next year. And since the newcomers might not be on board with your preferred tax policy, calling a special session and spending the money now keeps them from messing things up in January.
That might be a good way to win, but I’m not sure it’s a good way to build relationships.
My advice? Trust the process. Trust voters to know what they’re voting for — or against. Trust newly elected legislators to represent their constituents and fight for the tax policy that works best for them. And trust 105 of them to decide what’s best for the state, rather than allowing a handful of them to dictate what happens.
Trust the process, even when you don’t trust everyone in office. Leave the voodoo dolls at home.