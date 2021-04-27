House approves bill to stop Biden executive actions on gun laws
A House panel on Monday approved legislation intended to head off a half-dozen executive actions from President Joe Biden to combat what he called an “epidemic and an international embarrassment” of gun violence in America.
The House State Affairs Committee sent to the House the measure that prohibits Idaho government entities from upholding the executive actions announced earlier this month. The measure has already passed the Senate.
Idaho already has in place legislation from 2014 stating that Idaho government cannot enforce federal actions that infringe upon Second Amendment rights. The additions to that law now being proposed with the new legislation seek to prevent Biden’s executive actions from being enforced in Idaho.
Biden’s orders include a move to crack down on “ghost guns,” homemade firearms that lack serial numbers used to trace them and are often purchased without a background check.
Biden also moved to tighten regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces like the one used in Boulder, Colo., in a shooting last month that left 10 dead. The braces for handguns allow them to be fired from a shoulder, like a rifle.
Measure to prohibit mask mandates dies in Senate
Legislation approved by lawmakers in the House prohibiting mask mandates by government entities in Idaho won’t get a hearing in the Senate, the powerful chairman of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee said Monday.
Republican Sen. Fred Martin said the panel is no longer meeting at this late date in the session. He also said he has no plans to call it back to review and debate the mask-mandate ban bill or any other bill.
He declined to unilaterally say that the bill is dead, but bills that don’t get committee hearings won’t advance and are considered dead.
Supporters of the bill said requiring masks violates personal rights. Contradicting public health experts, Republican Rep. Karey Hanks said during debate in the House side that she has information that found masks are ineffective in preventing disease.
She also said that some victims of sexual violence find wearing masks to be traumatic if they had their faces covered while being assaulted.
The bill’s opponents said mask mandates are a local issue that should be decided by locally elected officials and that the masks effectively prevent the spread of the coronavirus.