A boil water order is anticipated to remain in effect for a large part of Lewiston through the weekend.
The city of Lewiston first issued the order Wednesday after a rupture in a 100-year-old reservoir near 16th Avenue and 29th Street released 3.3 million gallons of water.
An inspection later in the week found support from a northwest wall failed for an unknown reason.
Originally, the boil order applied to all city of Lewiston water customers, but not to Lewiston residents who receive their water through the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District.
On Thursday, the boil order was lifted for part of the city that is generally south of Southway and 16th avenues.
Clean drinking water will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at a filling station at the Lewiston Community Center at 1424 Main St., in Lewiston.
“The purpose of the boil water order is precautionary, in order to protect the users of the water system,” according to a news release from the city of Lewiston. “To date, all water samples have come back clean.”
Work will continue throughout the weekend to figure out how to divert water so the reservoir can be isolated and the boil order can be lifted for the entire city as soon as possible.
Identifying the cause of the rupture is anticipated to take an undetermined length of time. A long-term repair will likely take months or years.