PALOUSE — The boil water notice for businesses located in downtown Palouse has been lifted, the city announced Tuesday afternoon.
The boil water notice was issued Monday to four downtown businesses on Main Street between Hall and Beach streets following a leak in the water line. A story in Tuesday’s Tribune incorrectly said the boil water notice was more widespread.
Palouse Deputy City Clerk Misty La Follett said the water line leak was fixed Monday afternoon, and that the order would be lifted Tuesday once a water sample was tested and came back clean.