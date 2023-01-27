The order to boil drinking water has been lifted for all customers of the city of Lewiston, it was announced Thursday.
The damaged High Reservoir, which failed Jan. 18 and spilled 3.3 million gallons of water, has been disconnected from the city’s water system and all of the remaining water has been drained.
Also, modifications have been made to the city’s water system that will assure that all customers will get water from a different system, according to a city news release.
City of Lewiston water customers can again consume their tap water as normal, according to the news release. There is no need for customers to flush their system or take any other measures at this time. Samples taken of the water came back negative of any contaminants.
City crews will continue to make adjustments to the water system in order to balance pressures and efficiencies. Customers may experience discolored water as a result of the modifications made to the system. If customers experience other irregularities, they may call (208) 984-7096 so crews can mitigate possible issues.
“The City of Lewiston sincerely appreciates the public’s patience and understanding during this event,” the news release said. “Moving forward, the City will keep the community informed as more is understood about the rupture and the necessary steps to bring the water system back to normal.”
During the repair of the reservoir, Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District customers were not affected. For some residents of Lewiston, the boil order was lifted Jan. 19.
Mayor Dan Johnson issued a declaration of local disaster emergency last week, which activated governmental disaster emergency plans and aid. City councilors also approved $200,000 in emergency funds that was used to divert the water. More repairs and funds will be needed for a permanent fix to the reservoir, as well as streets that were damaged by the flood in the city’s Sunset Edition.