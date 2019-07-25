SEATTLE — Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said Wednesday that though the company’s “best estimate” is that the 737 MAX will return to service in October, a slip in that optimistic timeline could mean the Renton 737 production line would be temporarily shut down.
“That’s not something we want to do, but something we have to prepare for,” he said on Boeing’s second-quarter earnings call with analysts and the media.
Such a drastic step would mean temporary layoffs at the plant, which employs more than 10,000 people.
“A temporary shutdown could be more efficient than a sustained lower production rate,” Muilenburg said. “That’s what we are thinking our way through.”
Wednesday’s call also included worrying news for Boeing’s Everett factory: The new 777X that rolled out of the factory in March will not fly until next year because of delays in fixing a problem with the plane’s GE-9X engine.
Though Boeing SAI it hopes to deliver the 777X to its first customer by the end of 2020, that’s a very tight timeline for a flight test schedule. Until then, Boeing will need to line up new orders for the freighter version of the current 777 model if it’s to maintain the current low 777 delivery rate of 3.5 jets per month.
Noah Poponak, a financial analyst with Goldman Sachs, said investors weren’t expecting the suggestion of a production halt. Last week, when Boeing announced it would take a $5.6 billion pretax writeoff over the MAX’s troubles, it laid out its expected timeline for the MAX’s return to service and a rapid ramp-up thereafter. Wednesday’s earnings call was a shift, he said, when “they toss out a possible production shutdown, which is a vastly different scenario at the other end of the spectrum.”
Ron Epstein of Bank of America was similarly caught off guard. “Is the scenario of halting production really on the table? That’s like, wow,” he said.
The International Association of Machinists union, which has about 9,000 members working on the MAX, responded to the mention of a potential shutdown in Renton with a statement of confidence in the airplane.
“The 737 Max is and will continue to be a great airplane,” a union statement said. “We see the work being done and have every confidence that the company and regulatory agencies will ensure that the safety of the flying public is the first and foremost priority when the Max gains approval to fly once again.”
Rich Plunkett, a staff member with the white-collar union, the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, was more critical of Muilenburg for raising the shutdown possibility. He said that if the MAX return to service is further delayed, rather than management in Chicago making a unilateral shutdown decision, it should find a way to reassign employees in Renton and avoid layoffs.
The shadow of a possible assembly-line shutdown further darkened Boeing’s release of its second-quarter financial results, which included a net loss just shy of $3 billion, the largest quarterly loss in company history.
This followed the $5.6 billion writeoff announced last week because of the MAX grounding, which was forced by two crashes of the aircraft that killed 346 people. That charge accounts for future settlement of payments to airline customers for the disruption to flight schedules, and amounts to $4.9 billion after taxes.
The payment of those penalties will affect cash flow over the next year at least, as will a separate $1.7 billion addition to the projected costs of producing the 737 because of the production slowdown, also pre-announced last week.