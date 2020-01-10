Body of third skier found by rescuers

SPOKANE — A body buried under Tuesday’s deadly Silver Mountain avalanche at Wardner Peak was located Thursday by a Montana rescue helicopter, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office.
Three people are now known to have died in the avalanche. Five others were rescued.
Sheriff Mike Gunderson said Two Bear Air, equipped with a RECCO radar device, along with more than 120 search-and-rescue responders and several rescue dogs were searching Thursday morning, the day after a skier confirmed to be on the mountain during the avalanche was reported unaccounted for by a family member.
Search efforts that included around 80 people Wednesday continued past 9 p.m. The mountain was closed again Thursday.
Gunderson said the rescue helicopter arrived around 7:30 a.m. and landed at noon after recording radar hits. Silver Mountain said crews recovered the body at about 1 p.m., after crews searched those areas.
The resort said it has no other reports of missing people and rescue teams are leaving the area.
The avalanche Tuesday morning also killed two longtime Silver Mountain skiers from the Spokane area and buried a handful of others who survived.
The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office officially identified the deceased as Carl Humphreys and Scott Parsons on Thursday afternoon.
“Thank you to Silver Mountain Ski Patrol, as well as the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, Shoshone County Search and Rescue, Coeur d’Alene FEMA Disaster Team, ski patrol members from all resorts in the region, and all people who volunteered their time and effort,” Silver Mountain wrote on Facebook. “Our deepest condolences and support go out to all the family members and those involved in this incident, including victims, witnesses, and first responders.”
Silver Mountain announced it would reopen at 9:15 a.m. today and honor the $12 lift ticket price for the annual Jackass Day event. All other festivities have been canceled, the resort said.