VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police say the remains of missing Vancouver teen Nikki Kuhnhausen have been found and a man has been arrested and charged with her murder.
The Vancouver Police Department said David Bogdanov was arrested Tuesday. Kuhnhausen was a 17-year-old transgender girl who last talked to her family June 5.
Detectives accessed Kuhnhausen’s Snapchat account and found that Bogdanov had picked her up in his car, according to Vancouver police.
Bogdanov said he asked Kuhnhausen to get out of his car and he never saw her after that, police said.
In July, detectives got a search warrant for Bogdanov’s cellphone call and location data. The analysis took months, but police found that in the early morning of June 6, Bogdanov was near Larch Mountain in eastern Clark County.
On Dec. 7, someone found a human skull in the area. The remains were identified as the missing teen’s.