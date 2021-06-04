Body of Cottonwood man recovered from Salmon River

COTTONWOOD — The body of a 31-year-old Cottonwood man who drowned in a boating accident in the Salmon River near Pine Bar Recreation Area May 22 was recovered late Wednesday.
Three searchers in jet boats located the body of David Spencer about 19 miles downriver from where the boating accident happened at a location called Demon’s Drop, Idaho County Chief Deputy Brian Hewson said.
“There’s just not a lot of people there (in that area),” Hewson said Thursday. “(Finding the body) was such a stroke of luck. We’re very fortunate.”
Spencer had been fishing with his brother, Peter, in a 16-foot Bassmaster boat when the boat engine suddenly quit and the craft capsized immediately. Peter Spencer made it to shore, but David Spencer was swept away in the current.
More than 70 searchers combed the area by foot, boat and in the air but were unable to spot him. Hewson said the three people who found Spencer’s body had continued to search the river every day.
“These guys are just a terrific local resource,” he said, adding that the men did not want recognition. “They were searching relentlessly for David.”
Hewson pointed out that the rivers in the area can be dangerous and the Salmon River is especially risky for recreationists who are not familiar with its unpredictability.
Spencer and his wife have seven young children. Following the accident, a GoFundMe account was created to help pay for the Spencer children’s education and day-to-day living expenses. The fund was at $81,924 of its $100,000 goal late Thursday.
Hewson said finding Spencer’s body “helps a little bit in adding closure for the family.” He also wanted to thank all those who took part in the search.
“This is sad, but we thank everybody involved and add our condolences to the family,” he said.
