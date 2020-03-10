The Lewiston School Board heard from another community member Monday night who asked the district to reconsider its use of the “Braves” to represent Sacajawea Junior High School.
Christine Jorgens, of Lewiston, is the second person to bring the topic to the school board in recent months.
“We, as white people who have no real concept of racial inequity, may think of a name like the ‘Braves’ as being a compliment, much like many well-meaning people in our community. And much like a well-meaning woman at a grocery store will look at my dear friend’s black son and say, ‘Wow, I bet he’ll be a star basketball player one day,’ ” Jorgens said. “These comments are negative, they are stereotypical and they are what is known as microaggressions.”
Jorgens cited information from the National Congress of American Indians, an organization with a long-standing opposition to Native American-based sports mascots.
She asked the school board to reach out to the Nez Perce Tribe to garner feedback on using the “Braves” to represent the school.
“Truly if our intention is to honor them, as many supporters of keeping the name have stated, it seems more than appropriate to ask them and to honor their thoughts and input,” Jorgens said.
After the meeting, Superintendent Bob Donaldson said he appreciated Jorgens’ comments.
About six years ago, the district removed imagery or depictions of Native Americans associated with the name. Donaldson said the Nez Perce Tribe was included in the discussions at that time.
Also during the public comment portion of the meeting, two teachers from the district spoke to the board about implementing the National Education Association’s Leaders for Just Schools curriculum.
Lindsey Smith, a sixth grade teacher at Webster Elementary School, said the curriculum “provides opportunities to look within ourselves, so we can do better for our students.”
Her co-presenter, Jamie Morton, a science teacher at Lewiston High School, said the curriculum would build on things the district is already doing to include cultural competency training to its staff.
“Depending on if, and how, we use it, it could really work for long-term changes that could benefit our students,” Morton said.
In other news:
The school board authorized the advertisement for bids to purchase precision machining and welding equipment for the district’s DeAtley Career Technical Education Center, which is now under construction and is scheduled to open at the start of the 2020-21 school year.
The school board set this year’s graduation ceremony for Tammany High School at 7 p.m. May 29 at the Lewiston Red Lion Seaport Club annex.
