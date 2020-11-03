Board approves UI’s 50-year lease of steam plant, utility system

The Idaho State Board of Education approved a $225 million, 50-year lease agreement for the University of Idaho’s steam plant and utility system at its meeting Monday.
Under the public-private partnership agreement, Sacryr Plenary Utility Partners Idaho LLC will maintain and operate the facilities, but UI will retain ownership.
The lease and concession agreement completes a goal UI President Scott Green discussed shortly after he was selected to lead the university.
“In short, this is a very good business decision not only for the university, but for all of our stakeholders,” Green told the board.
The one-time upfront payment of $225 million will be paid to UI within 60 days after the agreement is signed.
The money will be used to cover transaction costs, and retire old debt, but $153.1 million will be invested into UI’s newly created nonprofit Strategic Initiatives Fund, which will be overseen by a three-person board established at a later date.
The fund is expected to generate $6 million annually of new money to fund three of the university’s strategic initiatives. The money will be funneled into scholarships, research, and marketing and recruiting efforts.
As part of the agreement, UI will pay annual utility and operations fees to the concessionaire.
Current employees of the steam plant can be hired back on by the company, according to information on UI’s website.
The planning for the new partnership began about 14 months ago. Brian Foisy, UI’s vice president of finance and administration, said over 10,000 hours were invested in the development and review of the transaction.
Similar agreements are in effect at the University of Iowa and Ohio State University.
The agreement was unanimously approved by the board.
In other news:
The board decided to use up to $5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to purchase computers for students in an effort to close the “digital divide” in Idaho.
Board member Kurt Liebich said around 22,000 K-12 students in Idaho still don’t have access to a device at home, making it impossible for them to participate in a hybrid learning model.
Because of an increased demand for devices during the coronavirus pandemic, Liebich said many school districts are struggling to get the devices they need because of long wait times.
“I have commitments from supplies that if we do that as a statewide, one-time buy, we can have the devices delivered by December,” Liebich said.
The board will now be able to put in a purchase order for up to $5 million of Chromebooks, which will then be given to districts that need them.
The board unanimously decided to name its new digital campus “Online Idaho.” The new service would consolidate currently available online courses at Idaho’s eight public higher education institutions into one location.
Courses should be accessible as soon as January. The initiative was developed as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The implementation of Online Idaho is funded by $4 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.
