The Idaho State Board of Education on Monday approved budgets for the state’s four-year higher education institutions that include few significant rises in fees, tuition and other student-borne costs.
Last month, the board voted for the second consecutive year not to raise tuition at state universities for Idaho residents seeking a bachelor’s degree — a move that drew broad support from university leadership. Board President Kurt Liebich remarked Monday colleges in the state were fairly conservative in their requests related to other revenue streams, which include nonresident tuition and student fees.
University of Idaho Vice President for Finance and Administration Brian Foisy said not only has UI committed to keeping tuition for in-state undergraduates flat, they have proposed a tuition freeze for out-of-state undergraduates and for both in- and out-of-state graduate students.
“The only increases are a 3.9 percent professional fee increase for the College of Law, and a relatively minor increase in our overall student activity fee,” Foisy said. “These are actually not proposals that come forward from the administration of the university, but actually proposals that come from the students themselves. We simply present them for your consideration.”
This leaves the UI’s tuition and mandatory fees for Idaho residents seeking a bachelor’s degree at $8,340, and for undergraduate students who are not Idaho residents, $27,576. Foisy said these prices keep the UI significantly below the average student-borne cost at peer institutions.
Lewis-Clark State College Vice President for Finance and Administration Julie Crea said LCSC, too, has opted to keep tuition for out-of-state undergraduate students flat for the coming year. In-state students will pay $6,982 while out-of-state students will pay $13,256.00.
Crea said part of the reason LCSC elected to keep tuition flat for nonresident undergraduate students was to remain competitive with other colleges that participate in the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education which oversees the Western Undergraduate Exchange program.
“But you will see that we have some new fees and that’s because ... this fall will be the first time that we’ll be able to offer graduate programs,” Crea said.
Crea said this new fee fueling graduate programs is designed to be comparable to peer institutions.
In place of its part-time summer programs fee, LCSC will also initiate a larger fee to support new, full-time summer programming, Crea said.
