The Clarkston School Board has adopted a policy that outlines the rights of transgender and nonbinary students in the district.
The “gender-inclusive schools policy” was approved unanimously Monday night with no discussion.
School districts in Washington are required to adopt the policy by the end of the month to be in compliance with state law.
The policy allows students to use restrooms and locker rooms associated with their gender identity instead of the gender they were assigned at birth. It also allows students to choose their preferred name and pronoun and allows the student to decide if that information can be shared with their parents or guardians.
“For families who are supportive, using the student’s name and pronoun could be affirming for the student,” states the model policy from the Washington State School Directors’ Association. “For parents who are not supportive, or who are not aware of the student’s transition at school, referring to their name and pronoun could be very dangerous. The district will not condone the intentional or persistent refusal to respect a student’s gender identity or gender expression, or inappropriate release of information regarding a student’s transgender or gender-expansive status.”
The policy states transgender and gender-expansive students can participate in physical education or athletic programs based on the gender they identify with, and allows students to dress in a way that suits their gender identity as long as it’s within the district’s dress code guidelines.
It also requires the district to designate and train one person as the primary contact for those students.
Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said the policy will not result in changes within the district. “We’re already doing this,” he said.
The Asotin-Anatone School District also planned to adopt the same policy Monday night.
In other news, the school board directed administrators to create a policy that would ensure its ending fund balance, or reserves, remained at or above 5 percent of the district’s operating costs for the 2020-21 school year.
Board president Dennis Lenz expressed concerns about the ebb and flow in the district’s reserves, which often dip below the 5 percent threshold.
For the month of December, the district’s reserves were at 3.32 percent of its operating budget, amounting to about $1.3 million. In December 2017, the district’s reserves were at 10.12 percent.
According to Wendy Rimmelspacher, the district’s executive director for financial services, the district’s costs for one month were between $2.7 million and $3.1 million for the months of September through December.
“I’m concerned about what percent we are going to need to make sure we can make payroll, and pay the bills to make it through the leaner times,” Lenz said.
The district typically tries to keep the reserves at 5 to 8 percent of its operating costs, but the verbal direction was never adopted into an official policy, Rimmelspacher said.
The reason the fund balance ebbs and flows is because of the timing the district receives state allocations, federal grants and when local taxes from levies are collected. Despite being at 3.32 percent, Rimmelspacher said she expects the fund balance to end the year at 4.8 percent of operating costs.
Knowlton said this year’s budget was approved with a negative fund balance. The change to keep 5 percent in the reserves will require budget cuts, he said.
“The majority of our budget is staffing,” Knowlton said.
Rimmelspacher said the district hopes to find savings through attrition, or retirements, instead of layoffs.
The school board also said it would like to see the district set aside money for emergencies, like equipment replacement, as well as for future repairs and maintenance.
The deadline to adopt a budget for the next school year is August.
