The three national forests that cover the Blue Mountains in northeastern Oregon and southeastern Washington will make another run at revising their forest plans.

The Umatilla, Wallowa-Whitman and Malheur national forests collectively updated their forests plans in 2018. The documents, required of each national forest, set sideboards for future management and spell out where and how site-specific projects can occur. For example, they set broad timber harvest goals, recommend areas for congressional consideration for wilderness designation or inclusion in the National Wild and Scenic River system, and identify areas where forests can be managed for timber harvest, livestock grazing, recreation and other uses.

