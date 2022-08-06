The three national forests that cover the Blue Mountains in northeastern Oregon and southeastern Washington will make another run at revising their forest plans.
The Umatilla, Wallowa-Whitman and Malheur national forests collectively updated their forests plans in 2018. The documents, required of each national forest, set sideboards for future management and spell out where and how site-specific projects can occur. For example, they set broad timber harvest goals, recommend areas for congressional consideration for wilderness designation or inclusion in the National Wild and Scenic River system, and identify areas where forests can be managed for timber harvest, livestock grazing, recreation and other uses.
The plans for the three forests promised to support more than 2,800 jobs and provide income of $133 million annually, while doubling timber harvest and opening vacant grazing allotments.
But the updates were unpopular. More than 300 organizations and individuals, representing a wide spectrum of outlooks filed objections to the plans. Forest Service officials in Washington, D.C., took a look and agreed the plans were problematic. In 2019, Christopher B. French, then acting Forest Service deputy chief, wrote that the plans were complex, confusing and likely to lead to future fights over forest management.
The agency ordered the forests to start over. Since then, the leaders from the three forests have worked with the Blues Intergovernmental Council, a group of state, federal, tribal and local government officials to flush out problems with the rejected plan and set a template for a new process.
According to a news release from the agency, that process will soon begin and include opportunities for public involvement. No further information was available Friday.
The plan that was rejected took 15 years to develop. Darcy Weseman, spokesperson for the Umatilla National Forest, said the agency has a national goal to complete forest plan revisions within three years.
She said the template provided by the Blues Intergovernmental Council and data compiled from the previous revision process will help speed the process.
“It’s a whole new process but we do have a lot of data we can pull into the process,” she said.
More information about the Blues Intergovernmental Council and its recommendations to the agency are available at bit.ly/3Qo2eXD.