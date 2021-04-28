Blue skies and bubbles

Alicia Houston, of Lewiston, blows bubbles toward Charlie Todd, 2, as they play Tuesday morning with the group LC Valley Kids Play Dates at Beachview Park in Clarkston. After being in hiatus because of the pandemic, LC Valley Kids Play Dates, a private Facebook group, is ramping up again as summer approaches. The group, managed by Melinda Carneal, Heather Moore and Amanda Evans, sets up play dates across the valley as safe places for parents and kids to get together. The play dates go beyond getting together to becoming friends and supporting each other, Carneal said.
