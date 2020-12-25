‘Blown away’ by the generosity of strangers

You can hear the emotion in Morgan Wilson’s voice as she talks about the gener-osity of Idahoans.
The Lewiston resident and Genesee High School graduate has been with the Idaho Foodbank since 2015, and the generosity Wilson speaks of has only grown with the economic challenges brought on by the pandemic.
“I’ve been in philanthropy for quite a while now, and I have been truly blown away by the gener-osity of the people of Idaho,” she said. “They have come up and said ‘I’m willing to help, here’s what I have to offer, how can I help my neighbor’ — again and again. ... We’ve just seen this generosity of the human spirit that is so inspiring and humbling. I’m grateful for the trust of our supporters that they put in us to serve the community, and I’m so grateful that they’ve shown people that are truly struggling right now — many for the very first time — that people care.”
Craig Clohessy: You’re the chief development officer for Idaho Foodbank in Lewiston. What does a chief development officer do for a nonprofit like the food bank?
Morgan Wilson: I love to tell people that I just have the best job there is, because I work with people who want to make a difference in their communities and just make the world a little bit better by giving their time, their funds, their food or just their expertise. In a nutshell, I am responsible for the resources in terms of the food and philanthropic funds of the Idaho Foodbank statewide as well as our volunteer programs and our marketing communication.
CC: Why did you decide to work for the food bank?
MW: I got into hunger relief when I was in graduate school. When I was looking for jobs, I knew I wanted to be in basic human needs. So for me, that meant hunger, health or housing. And I was just really intrigued by the hunger relief side of things, because hunger is a symptom so often of other things that are going wrong, other challenges that people are facing.
What I have really been inspired by, and I think encouraged by, is that when we can help people with food, when we can take that hard decision away from, “Do I pay for rent or do I eat? Do I get the medicine that I need or do I get food for my kids?” — when we can take those decisions away, and we can provide people the nutrition that they need, then they can put those resources into other things that will help stabilize both them and their family and build up their resiliency so they can get back on their feet quickly.
CC: Share a little bit about the makeup of the Idaho Foodbank?
MW: The Idaho Foodbank is actually a statewide organization. We have three facilities across the state to serve all 44 counties through either direct service programs or partnerships.
We have facilities here in Lewiston, and we also have one in Pocatello, and then our main facility is in Meridian. The way that it works is that we bring food in from everywhere where we can receive a donation, and it comes into one of those facilities and then it goes out into the communities through either a program like our mobile pantry program or through partnerships.
Here in north central Idaho, we have about 17 partners that are really focusing on their local communities. We like to think of the Idaho Foodbank as a statewide organization but with a local touch.
CC: The need for the assistance provided by food banks is greater than ever. How has the Idaho Foodbank adjusted to meet people’s needs, especially with the restrictions in place related to COVID-19?
MW: I’ll just say that everything has changed. I don’t think there’s one facet of our business model that hasn’t had to adjust or make significant changes in some way. And that starts from the very beginning with our food sourcing.
Many of us went to the grocery store during the height of the pandemic, and we saw empty shelves. Well, that was because there was a significant disruption in our overall food supply. That affected food banks, and it really affected us here in Idaho. That’s not to say that we didn’t continue to have amazing donations from our manufacturers and growers across the state, but that disruption really changed how we looked at how we bring food in.
In the past, 90 percent of the food that we provided throughout the state was donated. Now fast forward into the pandemic when those donations really went down, we had to start purchasing food at historic levels for us. We’ve actually spent 10 times the amount of money on food this year than we would in a typical fiscal year.
We made changes in our volunteer program, really reducing our sizes, requiring masks and working with our partners to make sure that they’re doing the same to keep people safe. And when we talk about the partners, I think that everyone would join me in being so proud of the amazing hunger relief network that we have here in north central Idaho, as well as across the state. So many of these food pantries, shelters, churches and schools are run completely by volunteers, and they just are relentless in their pursuit of continuing to serve people.
When we talk about what’s changed, it’s hard to say that there’s one thing that hasn’t changed because we’ve had to rethink everything that we do to make sure that we’re keeping safe our staff, our volunteers, our partners and those people seeking food assistance.
CC: Should people be donating food directly to the food bank or are monetary donations better at this time?
MW: With every dollar donated we can provide food for up to five meals, and we’re able to do that because we are purchasing truckloads in terms of food. So we have far more efficiency as an organization than the average person. Every dollar we will stretch, and we will make sure it goes right back into your community.
We are accepting food donations, so that is an option. We aren’t doing pickup of those food donations in most cases, and so just being ready to safely drop those food items off at the facility is really important.
CC: How can people volunteer their time?
MW: We absolutely need volunteers at our Lewiston facility. We would love to have people come in, but we do limit the group size to just 10. And we try to make sure we have people distanced, and of course masked, to keep everybody safe.
You can go online to idahofoodbank.org and go to our “volunteers” and “get involved” portion (of the website) and then volunteer. It will show all of the open times. But if you have a small group that would like to come in, they can also just give us a call. We would love to have you in, and we could definitely use the assistance.
Morgan Wilson
Age: 38.
City of residence: Lewiston.
Title/occupation: Chief development officer, Idaho Foodbank.
Family: Husband, Jeff; children Sean, Emily and Anna.
Education: Genesee High School; Bachelor of Arts in public communication from the University of Idaho; Master of Arts in nonprofit leadership and management from the University of San Diego.
Work history: Literacy Council of the Palouse; University of Idaho; Feeding America San Diego; and the Idaho Foodbank, 2015-present.
Hobbies/interests: Spending time with family, outside activities like year-round biking, skiing, camping, boating and fishing, playing games, reading and attempting to be musical.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: “I am not an artsy person — I love the idea of painting/drawing but don’t have the talent. That said, I have surprised myself a bit over the last couple of years in finding a lot of fun in decorating cakes. It’s proof that there is no need to put labels on what we are and are not good at but instead be mindful of what brings us joy.”
How to receive food assistance
Visit idahofoodbank.org/getfood/ — the food locater will help you find resources closest to you.
Call 211 from any phone to be connected to a variety of resources, including local food assistance.
To make a donation:
Visit www.idahofoodbank.org
Mail your donation to
3331 10th St.
Lewiston, ID 83501
Call (208) 746-2288