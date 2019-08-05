Items in this column are pulled from police logs from around the region.
———
A 3-year-old boy crawled up into a claw machine and got stuck at a business on the 800 block of 16th Avenue in Lewiston. Police were called, and the company that owns the machine was contacted but could not be reached. Police arrived and the boy had escaped the machine on his own. Reports didn’t say if the boy snagged a prize on his way out, even though stealing is against the claw.
———
A Lewiston 911 caller reported “noisemakers” live in the basement on the 1000 block of N Street. Police confiscated kazoos, air horns and vuvuzelas, warning the unharmonious players to calm the clamor.
———
A 911 caller reported a Lewiston woman was trying to separate a fawn from its deer mother near the levee bypass. Police warned the doe-py woman not to steal the fawn.
———
A 911 caller reported he was cleaning a church on 14th Street, and a porch light kept flashing on and off for about five minutes. Police responded and determined it was a motion-detecting light and was working properly.
———
A Lewiston woman reported she hasn’t spoken to her son in a year and was worried about him.
———
A 911 caller reported he found a puppy “urinating on their things” on the 1100 block of Burrell Avenue in Lewiston.
———
Three juveniles entered a Lewiston grocery store on Thain Road, grabbed a cheesecake and tossed it down an aisle to splatter up on the shelves before the kids ran away. Employees reported the incident to police, noting this is the second time this summer kids have catapulted a cake down the aisles. Police could not locate the kids to convict them of the contemptible confection confrontation.
———
Several vehicles were egged this week, including a home and car on Powers Avenue, causing an eggstraordinary mess.
———
A 911 caller found three guinea pigs in a cage at 10th and Fair streets. The caller reported she can’t keep them, didn’t see food left for them and that the three little cavy were left in the heat. The small, furry critters were taken to an animal shelter, where they could pig out on veggies and were Guinea second chance at adoption.
———
A Clarkston man called 911 reporting his wife got him hooked on heroin again, and she is up to something. He wanted to speak with an officer. Police advised the man his wife was no heroine, but he should try to go cold turkey.
———
A very drunk Clarkston man called 911 saying he was shot. Medics arrived and found he was uninjured, but he had taken too many shots.
———
A Clarkston woman called 911 and reported a neighbor leaves to get high for days and doesn’t take care of her cat.
———
A Moscow resident called 911 asking about the legality of a neighbor feeding wildlife in the area of Ridgeview Drive that has been attracting skunks. Police advised feeding wildlife in town is illegal, and skunk baiting is both illegal and offensive.
———
A Pullman man was reported urinating off a roof on the 1000 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
———
A Pullman man was reported swimming in a pond at Sunnyside Park.
———
Grangeville police responded to a report of a cat stuck in a vacant house, it turned out to be children playing on a merry-go-round. It was just some catolescents having some fun on the kiddie carousel.
