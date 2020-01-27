Items in this column are pulled from police logs around the region.
“Unknown male at the door requesting the (complainant) let him in.” Could be that land shark. Flowers ma’am …
“Two dogs running lose in the area.” Well, I guess they won’t be moving on to the regionals.
“(Reporting party) states vehicle there w/lights and a blinker on has been sitting idoling for the last hour and a half. No footprints to or from the vehicle.” Worshiping idols with your blinker on, the nerve.
“(Reporting party) has a dog out of the street but can’t catch it completely.” I don’t want to know.
“(Complainant) was contacted by a teenager around 0630 raising money for Cancer Society.” That’s right kid: The early bird doesn’t get the donation.
“(Reporting party) reporting someone forged a doctor’s signature for some pills.” Because the signature is immaculately legible.
“Older driver driving poorly.” So says the whippersnapper on his phone while driving.
“Male in the bathroom that tried to pass $100 a few weeks back.” What a magic trick. This is why you need to wash your hands after handling money, kids. Probably needs more fiber in his diet.
“Intoxicated driver getting gas.” Must have had the burrito.
“Male hanging out in the area since about 2000, asking for phone cord and other random things.” Wow, 20 years, asking for a phone cord. Somebody get this guy a phone cord and other random things so he can move along.
“(Reporting party) states the driver almost T-Boned her, revved his engine, and turned his (brights) on. Followed the (reporting party) into McDonalds and then drove off really mad.” I remember when I found out you couldn’t get a T-Bone from McDonalds. I think I was 5, and I was upset, too. Then, Mom ordered me a Happy Meal.
“Male in the back alley standing there, mumbling to himself.” I get that, I’m mumbling to myself right now.
