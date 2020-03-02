Items in this column are pulled from police logs around the region.
———
“(Gold) Chevy Blazer driving on private property in circles with hatch open.” If they’d just close the hatch.
———
“Male outside on a bench is being ‘vaguely threatening.’ ” I may just do something or another about that to some person, place or thing, ya know, if I feel like it later or sooner. It’s hard to tell.
———
“Female screaming shrilly.” A soprano, perhaps.
———
“Broken eggs in driveway.” Somebody get on the horn to Major Crimes Division.
———
“Taser left plugged in near the restroom.” It’s always a struggle: Should I take my taser into the restroom with me or let it charge?
———
“Believes he sees someone in the yard.” Well, call us back when he actually does see someone in the yard.
“There is a shadow on (complainant’s) porch.” Caller advised to turn off porch light.
———
“Mail has been thrown all over the intersection.” As far as going postal goes, this is the preferable route.
———
“Found some cowboy hats left outside.” The scourge of quicksand.
———
“(Reporting party) reporting ‘ruining day’ type rocks in roadway. Large but not huge.” So a huge rock wouldn’t ruin your day? I missed these classifications for rocks in geology class. Sedimentary, igneous, metamorphic, ruining day, large but not huge, “large boulder the size of a small boulder.” What a time to be alive.
———
“There is a very large moose hanging out. It’s not causing a problem but there is a crowd forming trying to take a picture of it. At edge of town.” Like a bunch of tourists at Yellowstone. Let’s invade the space of this wild animal that weighs up to 10 times more than we do. What could go wrong?
———
“Moose is loose. Doesn’t think it’s injured or anything, it also doesn’t have a rack.” You don’t know how long the dispatcher has been waiting to type the phrase “moose is loose.” Well played.
———
“Moose on the loose. Officer advised moose has left area.” Elvis has left the building, thank you and good night.
