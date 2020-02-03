Items in this column are pulled from police logs around the region.
———
“Female is now being distributive … .” Looks like we’ve got our point guard.
———
“Car hit a tow truck.” Well, that’s convenient.
———
“Neighbor drives a car with a cut off muffler and revs it as he drives by… .” I guess he isn’t going to pay a lot for a muffler.
———
“Girlfriend keeps driving by the house and there is an order. Cannot remember her name.” So, you were close.
———
“Someone was knocking and ringing the doorbell.” Well, Katy bar the door, it’s the U.S. Census.
———
“Lights are red, vehicle has been waiting for light to change for 20 minutes.” That seems like a slight exaggeration.
———
“Vehicles doing donuts in the park.” “Pickups doing brodys in the parking lot.” “Pickup spinning cookies in the parking lot.” I for one would like to congratulate the American vernacular for its veritable plethora of words to describe slowly spinning out of control in a vehicle after a some snow falls.
———
“Three subjects walking in circles. Have been going around the neighborhood for at least 20 minutes.” Exercising — the nerve!
———
“Female being ‘super aggressive’... .” But if it were a male, I bet you’d say “super assertive.”
———
“Someone keyed (complainant’s) truck ... . (Complainant) advised he gave her a ‘good --- chewing’ for being a 12-year-old delinquent.” Should the police even respond?
———
“Injured deer needing put down.” Talk about adding insult to injury.
———
Time to check in on Idaho County:
———
“Loose cows,” “dogs running loose,” “loose dogs chasing cows,” “loose horses,” “loose dog,” “loose cow,” “dogs harassing cows,” but were they loose? “Oh, give me land, lots of land and the starry skies above, don’t fence me in.”
