“(Reporting party) calling to report receiving death threats from the NSA.” Caller advised to buy tinfoil, make hat.
“Package was delivered to his mailbox, and (complainant) believes it’s possibly an explosive device ... . Item was a book the (complainant) ordered.” Oh, here’s the problem, return address is the NSA. Wait — what?!
“(Complainant) thinks someone has died in her house, but there is currently no one dead there.” Maybe it was the NSA?
“Old red car (grandmas type car/Oldsmobile type) backed up to Napa w/trunk open-1 person.” Is grandma in the trunk of this Oldsmobuick?
“Had a pool que stolen last night.” A pool what was stolen? Cue music.
“Kids riding dirt bikes.” What’s wrong with you? Go inside and play video games like everyone else.
“Cleaning people just left the building and someone was walking around the building.” And they didn’t wipe their feet. It’s common courtesy — come on, they just cleaned the floors.
“There is a car parked in front of an abandoned house, Honda Accord. There are people in the car unknown how many.” Well, it’s a Honda Accord so five tops, unless they are clowns — then the number can just get weird real fast.
“Between the highway and the baseball diamond is a female dressed in gray.” Is this the beginning of them romance novels?
“Teenagers crawling on top of the train, ‘not being very smart.’ ” They are teenagers.
“Dead cat in the back of the parking lot in handy cap parking spot.” And if “Handy Cap” comes into work today, he’s going to have that dead cat towed.
Well, it’s time to check in on Idaho County:
“Animal noise,” “Animal noise,” “cow problem,” “loose horse,” “dogs chasing deer,” “cows out,” “cows out,” “report of dogs running at large,” “cow problem,” “loose horses,” “dogs chasing cows,” “loose dogs.”
