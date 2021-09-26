A sampling of local opportunities to donate blood is listed here. Information on other blood drives is available by contacting Vitalant or the American Red Cross.
Vitalant
Vitalant donors can schedule an appointment by visiting www.vitalant.org. The Lewiston center is located at 1213 21st Street. Additional information is available by calling (877) 258-4825.
Blood drives include:
CLARKSTON
Oct. 7 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus parking lot, 1254 Highland Ave.
COLFAX
Oct. 22 — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Whitman Hospital & Medical Clinics, Education Room, 1200 West Fairview St.
GRANGEVILLE
Oct. 6 — 12:30-6:30 p.m., Grangeville Elementary/Middle School, 400 S. Idaho St.
LEWISTON
Oct. 25 — 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Williams Conference Center, 500 Eighth Ave.
MOSCOW
Oct. 4 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., La Quinta Inn conference room, 185 Warbonnet Drive
Oct. 11 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, Centennial Room, 1516 W. Pullman Road.
Oct. 18 — 3-7 p.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, Centennial Room, 1516 W. Pullman Road.
OROFINO
Oct. 13 —10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., State Hospital North parking lot, 300 Hospital Drive.
PULLMAN
Friday — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pullman Regional Hospital, 835 SE Bishop Blvd.
Oct. 6 — 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Washington State University atrium, 300 NE Troy Lane.
Oct 14 — 12:30-6 p.m., Pullman Parks, Facilities & Recreation, room 101A/B, 190 SE Crestview St.
Oct 21 — 1:30-5 p.m., McDonald’s, Wheatland Mall Parking Lot, 1620 Grand Ave. S.
American Red Cross
The American Red Cross is currently experiencing a blood shortage. More information and appointment scheduling is available at redcross.org or by calling (800) 733-2767.
American Red Cross drives this month include:
CRAIGMONT
Oct 20 — 12:30-5:30 p.m., Craigmont Fire Department, 109 Third Ave.
GRANGEVILLE
Oct. 14 — noon to 6 p.m., the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 403 N. Boulevard St.
LEWISTON
Oct. 15 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lewiston High School, 3201 Cecil Andrus Way.
MOSCOW
Oct. 13 — 8 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Jefferson St.
PULLMAN
Friday — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1055 NE Orchard Drive.
Oct. 7 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Gladish Community & Cultural Center, 115 NW State St.
Oct. 21 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Gladish Community & Cultural Center, 115 NW State St.
TROY
Oct. 27 — noon to 6 p.m., Troy’s Lions Club, 415 S. Main St.
WEIPPE
Oct. 28 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Timberline High School, 22869 State Highway 11.